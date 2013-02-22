In-Car Entertainment in Japan - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "In-Car Entertainment in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- In-Dash Media Players in Japan registered a deteriorated performance in 2011, experiencing a -12% volume sales contraction to 5,443 million units. This adverse performance emerged due to the end of the Eco-point system for automotive use, decreasing new car sales with a 13% volume decline to 4.2 million units in 2011, according to the Japan Automotive Manufacturers' Association. Furthermore, the shock of the Japanese earthquake in March as well as Thailand flooding in October disrupted the...
Euromonitor International's In-Car Entertainment in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players, Other In-Car Entertainment.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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