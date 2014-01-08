"In-Car Entertainment in Saudi Arabia" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Saudi Arabian motorists are purchasing new cars under various different brands in increasing numbers. Many of these new vehicles come equipped with the latest in-car entertainment options which were not previously available at reasonable prices as standard equipment. German, Japanese and South Korean car brands now offer high-tech in-car speaker systems, in-car navigation systems and in-dash media players either as standard equipment or as optional equipment at affordable prices. In addition,...
Euromonitor International's In-Car Entertainment in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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