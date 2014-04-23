Fast Market Research recommends "In-Car Entertainment in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- In-car entertainment sales declined by 6% in current value in 2012, as only in-dash audio players gained popularity thanks to their affordable prices and users often like to listen to music or their favourite radio programmes whilst driving. Other in-car entertainment devices were losing sales. The biggest category, in-car navigation, faced strong competition from smartphones and their high prices and low usage in the small country of the Czech Republic were the biggest threats.
Euromonitor International's In-Car Entertainment in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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