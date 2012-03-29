New Telecom and Computing research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2012 -- Conventional car entertainment was redefined by infotainment solution by having offered digital and internet radio. These radios offered unlimited music to customer from the external world. Before infotainment system entered the market, navigation system like Global Positioning System (GPS) was available to customer as an independent product. By integrating navigation system in ICI solution, the system, as a whole, has become all the more valuable. In-Car Infotainment initially being an integral part of luxury cars is now emerging as a differentiable factor for the mid-segment cars. In-Car Infotainment systems offer both entertainment and information services. Such a system replaces multiple products and offers enhanced user experience to the customer.
The report deals with the current scenario of the ICI market. ICI started from the products like radio. The other products such as multi track sound systems and navigation system were the latest additions to it. Now these products are integrated into one and termed as an ICI solution. It offers all the features like internet connectivity, navigation services, and communication applications like making and receiving calls via smart phone integration. The complete journey includes the various phases like introducing new products and revamping the existing one.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Traditionally, auto products are being sold through OEM and aftermarket. Like the other products, aftermarket plays an important role in sale of infotainment solutions. However, infotainment products are likely sell more through OEM than aftermarket.
The report contains a detailed outline of the market related to ICI product and its applications. The report also highlights the future products (features likely to introduce in future) in infotainment solution. Geographical segmentation of the ICI market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World has also been covered.
The ICI market is in the introduction phase and has a limited market size, but is expected to grow at higher rates like 29.9% and 29.3% in 2011 and 2012 respectively. Based on the present economic conditions and the optimistic future conditions, the overall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2011 to 2016
Some of the prominent players of ICI System are Harman International (U.S.), Pioneer (Japan), JVC-Kenwood (Japan), Deplhi (Japan), Denso (Japan), Alpine (Japan) and Bosch (Germany). Some of navigation system and service providers are TomTom (The Netherlands) and Garmin (U.S.) Some of software (Platform) developers include Intel (U.S.), KPIT (India), Luxoft (Russia), and Nuance (U.S.) Some of ICI service providers are Aha - Harman (U.S.), and Meego (U.S.).
