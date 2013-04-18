In Case of Emergency Take One for the Trip

Gauteng, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- South Africa's film industry is flooded with gross-out comedies and stories about apartheid, with only a handful projects breaking the rules and telling a more daring and beautiful story. Very few other films get made so very few other stories are told. This also means there is little international interest. FiRESTORM Films plans to bypass the big studios and tell its own stories.



Their first story I.C.E. will be made in this year. I.C.E. is a surreal comedy-drama about a young woman, Kimberly, who wakes up in the middle of nowhere with no real clue as to where she is or how's ended up here. So, she sets off on a journey, armed with little to know water, a small duffel bag, a short temper, and the looming effects of sunstroke and withdrawal, as she tries to discover the true reason why she's here only to find a startling reality she so desperately trying to get away from. She meets zany characters in even weirder situations, who both help and destroy her fragile state of mind.



I.C.E. will be shot on location in Heidelberg, a beautiful little town near city of Johannesburg. Its long, open stretches of road and its friendly people have convinced the producers that it's the only town with the look to give them the illusion of being alone and desolate.



With I.C.E., and being film-makers from South Africa, FiRESTORM Films want to make a challenging art film that's not only thought-provoking, but can also engage the audience, as we strive to deliver a film experience that's honest, raw, and surreal. It is aimed at a worldwide audience.



A crowd-funding campaign has been started to help raise funding: http://igg.me/at/ice-thefeaturefilm/x/884457 . The producers are offering a range of truly unique and personalized perks for anyone who donates, as the producers consider their fans as the true backbone of the film's success and have pledged to make THEM part of the whole project every step of the way. Perks start from as little as $1 right up to a $1200 producer credit, whilst offering custom pieces of artwork, copies of the film, a unique poster, etc.



I.C.E. will be made with whatever funding is raised, but full funding will help make the film better. FiRESTORM Films are also happy for people to help in ways other than money, and would love to hear from any interested parties.



Once the film is made it will be sent to contests and festivals around the world, seeking a distribution deal. FiRESTORM Films will consider all traditional and online distribution options, to bring I.C.E. to as wide an audience as possible.



About FiRESTORM

FiRESTORM Films is an independent film company and also the sister company of FiRESTORM TECHNOLOGY and various others. Mainly owned by producers in South Africa and Scotland, it's situated in Johannesburg. Working with writers and filmmakers the world over, they write and conceptualize their own stories. The company's passion for original story telling and unique and fresh writing have made this their core principal whenever they write a new project. I.C.E. will be their first feature length project, with numerous other projects in the works.



For further information contact Emile Nightshade at icefeaturefilm@gmail.com.



Website: http://ice-the-movie.fir3storm.com/