First you need to measure your dashboard. The sizes of the car are different, according to the brand and the model of your car. and not every car was created to install a in-dash car navigation system. So you need to check out the size of the dashboard.



You could search the same brand, the same model and the same year with your car on internet to find out the data. Or you could measure it by yourself or take it to a electronic store. The worker could tell you the size or you can only add a portable GPS.



Second you need to determine the features you like. The in-dash GPS navigation systems have many kinds of amazing features. So you need to decide which are the most important ones for your car gps navigation system. You could choose a simple one with navigation only or a multifunctional car gps navigation system unit, which includes dvd player, Bluetooth, radio, steering wheel control, and high digital display.



After you decide which features you want to have, you could narrow down the choices to 1-3 gps models. This means you need to do some research on the gps models and brands by professionals and ordinary users to make sure the gps navigation model you choose.



Most of the people take the device to a professional store to get it installed. Just a few of them can install it by themselves. After you installed the system, do not leave the shop immediately. You could go over and test all the features to make sure it is no question. And you also need to check the map software is the most recent or not. You could check the other features it has.



In fact, you could order a specialized car dvd gps player on the internet. There are more choices for you, comparing with the real shop. And they are cheaper. The point is you need to do more research before you place the order, since you can not see the real product.



And now you could enjoy your car navigation system, including the upgrades you might have bought. Just sit back, and enjoy some music.