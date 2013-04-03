In Depth Analysis Global Network Applications Market 2012-2016 by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Network Applications market to grow at a CAGR of 19.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is growing popularity of mobile e-commerce transactions. The Global Network Applications market has also been witnessing growing popularity of voice over LTE. However, threat of unauthorized access could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Network Applications Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Network Applications market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks, and Oracle Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Adtran Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Tellabs Inc.

ZTE Corp.Brocade Communications Systems Inc.



