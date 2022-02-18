In Depth Analysis of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market & Global Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2022 -- The global insect repellent active ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 884 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1,361 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 9.0%, in terms of value. The growing consumption of insect repellent products and increasing insect repellent manufacturers is driving the demand for the insect repellent active ingredients market.



The DEET segment accounted for the largest share in the insect repellent active ingredients market



Based on type, DEET segment dominated the insect repellent active ingredients market. DEET help in improving the protection of humans and animals from insects. Also, the growth in consumption from households and animals drives the insect repellent active ingredients market.



The creams and lotions segment accounts for the second-largest market share in the insect repellent active ingredients market



Based on end-application, creams and lotions is the second-largest segment in the overall insect repellent active ingredients market. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the rising demand for various formulations of creams and lotions namely as, water-based creams and lotions, ethanol-free creams and lotions and sun-protection creams and lotions.



The less than 10% segment is projected to account for the second-largest share in the insect repellent active ingredients market during the forecast period



By concentrations, the insect repellent active ingredients market is segmented into 3sub-segments, namely as, less than 10%, 10%-50%, more than 50%. Less than 10%segment accounted for the second-largest market share in the overall insect repellent active ingredients market. Less than 10% of insect repellent products mostly use for children protection from mosquitoes. Increase parental awareness and ease of use of insect repellent products drive the insect repellent active ingredients market.



The bugs segment is projected to account for the second-largest share in the insect repellent active ingredients market during the forecast period



By insect types, the insect repellent active ingredients market is segmented into mosquitoes, ticks, bugs, and flies. Bugs segment accounted for the second-largest market share in the overall insect repellent active ingredients market. Due to changes in global temperature the growth of bugs drastically increases. Simultaneously, bed bugs cause severe allergic reactions. There have been documented cases in which the victim suffered severe allergic reactions, including asthmatic attacks not only from bed bug bites but also from cast skins and droppings.



Asian Pacific region is the second-largest region in the global insect repellent active ingredients market in the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the presence of large households and their growth rates; and the increase in the number of mosquito-based diseases, such as zika virus, West Nile Virus (WNV), malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, particularly in China, India, Australia, and New Zealand. An increase in the number of insect repellent product manufacturers in the region reflects the growth of the insect repellent active ingredients market.



Leading companies are BASF SE (Germany), Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK), Henkel AG & Co KGaA (Germany), MERCK Group (Germany), S C Johnson & Sons Inc. (US), Dabur (India), Godrej Group (India), PT Herlina Indah (Indonesia), Sawyer (US), BUGG Products LLC (US), Coghlan's (Canada), Vertellus (US), Tropical Labs LLC (US), PelGar International (UK), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (UK) PLC (UK), Cetrefine International Limited (UK), Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd (China), Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China), NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Shorgun Organics Ltd. (India).



