Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- In-Depth Research and Forecast of China Third-Party Payment Market, 2013-2017



After ten years’ development, China’s third-party payment industry is gradually developing into a mature and growing industry compliance with industry standards. As of 2012, transaction scale of China’s third-party payment registered CNY 12.9 trillion, maintaining a good growth trend with growth rate of 54.2% compared to 2011. Growth will slow down and market will maintain a sound and stable development trend. From the perspective of transaction scale, offline acceptance business occupied the largest proportion of 68.8% in 2012; the secondary was internet payment accounting for 28.3%; mobile payment accounted for 1.2%.



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Among third-party payment industry, bank card acceptance business and internet payment are two major businesses as for transaction scale; prepaid card distribution and acceptance give priority to local business, nationwide enterprises under the scope of such business only account for one fifth of the total prepaid card distribution and acceptance enterprises; business scales of mobile phone payment is still on the development stage, current transaction scale of third-party payment only have a small proportion.



UnionPay took a lead with 45.9% of market shares in 2012, Alipay followed by its absolute advantage in internet payment area, ChinaPNR, ALL IN PAY and Tenpay ranked in the third, fourth and fifth respectively.



From geographical distribution, China’s third-party payment enterprises have covered 28 provinces and cities which mainly locate in coastal areas, and third-party payment enterprises with licenses primarily concentrated on developed regions such as Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou etc.



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Table of Contents



1. Overview of Third-Party Payment

1.1 Overview

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Industrial Characteristics

1.1.3 Industrial Development

1.2 Application and Industrial Chain

1.2.1 Bank Financial Institutions

1.2.2 Merchants

1.2.3 Online Payment Companies

1.2.4 Users



2. Industry Development of Global Third-Party Payment

2.1 Development Status of Global E-payment

2.2 Development Characteristics

2.2.1 Means of Payment Emerge in Endlessly

2.2.2 Professionalized Industrial Division

2.2.3 Comprehensive Development

2.3 Key Areas

2.3.1 USA

2.3.2 EU

2.3.3 Asia



3. Development Environment of China’s Third-Party Payment Market

3.1 China’s Macro Economy

3.2 Industrial Development Policy

3.3 Technical Environment

3.3.1 System Stability and Efficiency Promotion

3.3.2 Improvement of Payment Security

3.3.3 NFC and 3G Promote Mobile Payment Technology



4. Development Status of China’s Third-Party Payment Industry

4.1 Industrial Development Stage

4.2 Market Status

4.2.1 Market Size, 2012

4.2.2 Transaction Structure of Third-Party Payment Industry, 2012

4.3 Industry Demand

4.3.1 Sustainable Growth of Social Consumption Level Drives Third-Party Payment Industry

4.3.2 Rapid Growth of Network Retail Boosts Third-Party Payment Industry

4.4 Existing Problems

4.4.1 Risks

4.4.2 Qualifications, Protection and Development of E-payment Operation

4.4.3 Business Innovation

4.4.4 Cut-throat Competition

4.4.5 Laws and Regulations



5. Market Segment of China’s Third-Party Payment Industry

5.1 Bank Card Acceptance Business

5.1.1 Development Status

5.1.2 Competition Pattern

5.1.3 Growing Trend

5.2 Internet Payment

5.2.1 Development Status

5.2.2 Competition Pattern

5.2.3 Growing Trend

5.3 Mobile Payment

5.4 Prepaid Card

5.4.1 Development Status

5.4.2 Competition Pattern

5.4.3 Growing Trend



6. Competition Pattern of China’s Third-Party Payment Industry

6.1 Industrial Competition Pattern

6.2 Regional Competition of Third-Party Payment Enterprises

6.3 Competition Trend



7. Application Areas of China’s Third-Party Payment

7.1 Online Retail

7.2 Electronic Ticket

7.3 Online Game

7.4 Pay the Fees of Public Utilities

7.5 Telecom Top-Up

7.6 Other Markets

7.6.1 B2B

7.6.2 Credit Card Repayment

7.6.3 Insurance Market

7.6.4 Education Market

7.6.5 Fund Market



8. Major Enterprises of China’s Third-Payment Industry

8.1 Alipay

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Transaction Scale

8.1.3 SWOT

8.1.4 Major Development Events

8.2 Tenpay

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Business Performance

8.2.3 SWOT

8.2.4 Business Movement

8.3 99Bill

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Main Business

8.3.3 Business Performance

8.3.4 SWOT

8.4 China UnionPay

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Main Business

8.4.3 Business Performance

8.4.4 SWOT

8.5 Chinabank Payments

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Business Scope

8.5.3 Business Performance

8.5.4 SWOT



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9. Development Trend and Investment Suggestions

9.1 Opportunities

9.1.1 Third-Party Payment Industry Ushers Golden Ten Years

9.1.2 Payment Institutions Explore Overseas New Areas, Great Potential

9.2 Investment Risk

9.2.1 Founding Risks

9.2.2 Law Risks

9.2.3 Privacy Disclosure

9.3 Growth Prediction

9.3.1 Expand International Market by Cross-border Payment

9.3.2 Domestic Development Direction – Second and Third-Tier Cities and Rural Markets

9.3.3 Integration of Payment Creates Business Development

9.4 Third-Party Payment Tends to Financialization

9.4.1 Traditional Financial Planning Industry

9.4.2 B2B Financial Service Provider

9.4.3 P2P and Fund Supervision of Petty Loan

9.4.4 Third-Payment Enterprises Spare no Effort to Enter Financial Payment Transaction

9.5 Suggestions



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