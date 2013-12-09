Woodland Park, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Responding to a national interest by the public to provide concealed carry courses, a new business, CHP Colorado, with more than 18 years experience, has relocated to Woodland Park, Colorado.



With Teller County, Colorado having more handguns registered than any other county in Colorado it made sense for owners Miles De Young and Ken Klinger to re-locate their successful business from Steamboat Springs to this mountain community.



“We provide lifesaving skills and not just a certificate,” De Young said.



Until CHP Colorado opened its doors earlier in the year there was no indoor concealed carry training facility. “Concealed carry training has typically been a classroom setting,” De Young said. “Having an opportunity to face simulated threat situations without compromising safety is a real plus when it comes to legally carrying a firearm.”



In addition, having classes indoors so weather is not a factor is a real plus. “I know we all like living at 9,000 feet because it is so beautiful. However, the weather at altitude can provide challenges,” he said. “So, basically with our indoor facility we have countered ‘Mother Nature’.”



CHP Colorado is excited to offer “Simunition” – unique new training to civilians in the community. “Until recently only military and law enforcement were allowed to use Simunition equipment,” De Young said.



Simunition is a training system, developed by General Dynamics, that uses non-lethal, short-range training ammunition to provide the most realistic training possible. “Police officers, military forces and now, the public can engage in experience building and ultimately lifesaving exercises,” De Young said.



CHP Colorado uses an FX® marking cartridge (soap-based dye), weapon conversion kit and protective equipment. “Yes, we can take certain popular gun models, i.e. revolvers, 9MM, Beretta, and Glock, for example and modify them for the training,” De Young added. De Young emphasized that bringing your own weapons is not mandatory as the company has guns available.



The training is very realistic. “Our training program is based on reality – we do force-on-force scenarios in a safe environment,” De Young said. “Our philosophy is that if you are going to carry a gun you should have some level of training other than reading the instructions that come in the box.”



“Realistic training can be the difference between life and death,” Klinger said. “Our courses allow students to improve tactical skills and condition their responses to fear.”



CHP Colorado has taught responsible gun ownership to more than 1,000 students to include gun loading and unloading as well as what to do if there is a gun malfunction.



The company is currently offering a number of basic courses but is already thinking about expansion. “We provide an all inclusive package for new and veteran firearms enthusiasts where we provide the firearms as well as the ammunition for the classes,” De Young said. “We are considering opening the range, by appointment, so that members of the public can maintain proficiency.”



The course list of classes (including Colorado laws, traffic stop issues, etc. ) are by appointment only and include:



- Basic Concealed Handgun (7 hour)

- Reality Based Training Scenarios (4 hour)

- Refuse to be a Victim (4 hour)

- Specialty training. (Call number below for details)



Course costs range from $100 to $150 with private and group rates available. Ideal class size is up to eight students.



With the number of women owning handguns increasing, CHP Colorado offers a “Women only” class. “We encourage every woman to handle a gun safely for their defense,” said female instructor Romy Klinger. “We are a building block so that women can feel empowered and build their confidence.”



De Young and Klinger have extensive law enforcement or military experience in weapons and tactics. “Our passion is gun safety and being able to handle life threatening situations,” Klinger said. “As a result of our real-world experience, our company provides the highest level of training and professionalism.”



About the CHP Colorado Team:



Miles De Young

Over 12 years in law enforcement

6 years U.S. Army (Military

Police and Psychological Warfare)

NRA Certified Rifle Instructor

Colorado P.O.S.T. Handgun Instructor

Former SWAT Team Commander and Instructor

Former Sniper Team Leader

4-H Group Leader in Shooting Sports

Former Emergency Medical

Technician

BLACKWATER S.W.A.T. Instructor

Over 9 years teaching youth through

adult firearms safety



Ken Klinger

18 years experience law enforcement

firearms instructor

Firearms and Tactics Instructor for U.S.N.

Anti-Terrorist/Force Protection Teams

PACNORWEST

Former Instructor at the Academy Level

Assistant Project Manager Advanced

Tactical Services, armed hurricane relief

Security

Former SWAT Team Leader & Instructor

Over 16 years teaching citizen concealed

handgun training classes



Romy Klinger

14 Years Swiss Army Med Evac,

Infantry and mechanized areas

NRA Handgun Instructor

RTBAV Instructor

(Refuse to be a Victim Instructor)

GUNSITE Close Quarter Handgun

Defense Training

Competitive IPSC Shooter in Single

Stack Division

Over 6 years teaching citizen concealed

handgun training classes.

Emergency Medical

Technician



More information can be found at:

phone: 719.357.1989

email: CHPCOLORADO@gmail.com

800 Research Drive

Suite #200

Woodland Park, CO 80863

(Located in the Tamarac Business Center)



Websites with additional information:

http://www.chpcolorado.com

http://www.simunition.com