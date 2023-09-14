In Flight Catering Market May Set New Growth Story : Dnata, SATS Ltd, Emirates Flight Catering, Do & Co

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2023 -- The "In Flight Catering - Market Development Outlook" Study has been added to AMA repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to build strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Gategroup Holding (Switzerland), LSG Sky Chefs (Lufthansa) (Germany), Dnata (United Arab Emirates), SATS Ltd (Singapore), Emirates Flight Catering (United Arab Emirates), Do & Co (Austria), Cathay Pacific (Hong Kong), Saudi Airlines Catering (Saudi Arabia), Newrest Group Services SAS (France) and Servair (France).



A service offered by businesses to customers during air travel is in-flight catering, sometimes known as airline catering. A crucial aspect of the airline industry is in-flight catering, particularly for network carriers that provide long-distance service. As part of the in-flight catering service, meal design and planning are crucial steps. Catering operation and planning are crucial, according to the International Air Transportation Association (IATA). Given the impact of macro developments like the expanding urban sprawl and globalisation as well as micro ones like rising passenger expectations for upscale meals on board, the in-flight catering services market has been undergoing continual transformation. A growth in long-haul and non-stop flights, mostly as a result of an increase in both leisure and business travel, has increased passenger demand for on-board culinary services. In order to differentiate themselves from the competition and improve the overall travel experience for passengers, airlines all over the world are setting fair price ranges for meals served on board.



- High Cost of In-Flight Catering Services

- Stringent Norms Regarding Airline-Catering



- In Flight Catering



- Rise in Automation and Proliferation of In Flight Catering Management

- Increase in Number of Long-Haul and Non-Stop Flights due to the Upsurge in Leisure as well as Business Tourism



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global In Flight Catering Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



by Airline Class (Economy, Premium Economy, Business, First), Catering Type (Meal, - Vegetarian, - Kosher, - Halal, - Vegan, - Others, Bakery & Confectionery, Soft Drinks, Wine and Alcohol, Snack Packs, Others)



With the multiple advantages of technology, cost and service, many major developed rapidly. They kept leading domestic market and on the other way actively developing international market and seizing market share, becoming the backbone of Global In Flight Catering industry. It is understood that currently domestic players has been massively used by operators in China.



***Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]



*** Unless until specified in Original TOC of Global In Flight Catering Market Study



AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives.