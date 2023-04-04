NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- The latest report on the "In-flight Catering Services Market To 2028" by the AMA Research includes an analysis of various factors such as size, share, growth factors, sales, demand, revenue, trade, forecast, and global companies analysis. The report provides a detailed examination of the current status of factors such as supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channels, trade, supply and demand, and production capability across different countries to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the industry.



The Prominent/Emerging Players in the In-flight Catering Services Market includes: Dubai National Air Transport Association ( United Arab Emirates), DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (Australia), Emirates Flight Catering ( United Arab Emirates), Gate Gourmet (Switzerland), Journey Group (United States), LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG (Germany)



The in-flight catering services market is expected to grow in the future due to the rising number of air passengers and preferences for premium food. Also, expanding the global aircraft fleet and growing demand for third-party caterers to achieve quality and affordability boosting the in-flight catering services market. In addition, advancement in technology of food-ordering systems trending in the market.



In-flight Catering Services Market Segmentation:

by Type (Outsource, In-house, Hotels & Small Caterer), Application (Low Cost Flight, Full Service Flight, Private Aircraft), Class (Economy Class, Business Class, First Class), Food (Meals, Bakery & Confectionary, Others)



Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Airline Passengers in Developing Countries

Increasing Expectations of the Passengers for High-Quality Food



Market Trends:

Advancement in the Technology of Food-

Ordering Systems



Opportunities:

Innovation in Food Technologies

Government Initiatives for Sustainable Air Connectivity Growth



Challenges:

Growth in the Low-cost Airline Market



Global In-flight Catering Services Market, Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

The report offers valuable insights into the impact of key players on the market, including their size, industry overview, and product offerings. To evaluate the expansion of these players, the report examines their recent advancements in the field. Covering all major geographical regions and sub-regions worldwide, the report specifically focuses on the market size, market shares, and competitive landscape of the In-flight Catering Services industry, as well as sales and growth opportunities within these regions. Additionally, the report analyzes the upstream and downstream activities of market players, including their production and distribution channels, as well as product cost analysis. The report highlights critical information and factual data regarding market drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and future prospects.



