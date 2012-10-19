In Flight Entertainment and Communication Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- In flight entertainment, also referred to as IFE, is the entertainment provided to passengers traveling in an air craft during the flight. The entertainment services comprise of food and drink, along with availability of different entertainment media including individual television sets for every passenger, reading material such as magazines, and music among others.



Read More: In Flight Entertainment and Communication Market



Growing competition in the airlines industry and increasing demand are the two major forces driving the market growth. Fast paced life and growth in per capita disposable incomes have enabled people to increasingly opt for airlines as a preferred mode of traveling. Thus, there is significant growth in number of people travelling via flights. This has increased the competition among the airline companies. Thus, these companies are looking at ways to differentiate themselves to gain competitive advantage by offering a wide range of in flight entertainment services.



The global market for in-flight entertainment and communication can be segmented as follows:



- Audio entertainment

- Video entertainment

- Mobile Telephony

- Wi-Fi



Audio and video entertainment segments comprise of music libraries and a wide collection of movies and videos. Communication media such as Wi-Fi and mobile telephony helps in keeping in touch with people on the ground. With growing competition in the aviation sector, it has become important for airline companies to provide maximum benefits to passengers to attract more number of customers. In-flight entertainment and communication systems augment the experience of passengers.



Airline companies are continuously making developments in in-flight entertainment technologies to keep up with the changing trends. Emerging IFE technologies include on-demand video entertainment that enables passengers to view videos or movies at any time, not depending on the master schedule. In-flight gambling, broadcast television, exterior mounted video cameras for displaying outer flight view to passengers, in-seat power outlets for notebook computers are among some of the newer IFE technologies.

Implementation of ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) is a recent development in IFE technology. These ATMs are capable of dispensing cash for all the major bank credit and debit cards and converts U.S. dollars to other currencies. These ATMs are also capable of determining the daily exchange rates via satellite feed.



Browse More Market Reports On Technology and Media Market Here



Some of the major manufacturers of in-flight entertainment and communication equipments include Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, and Live TV.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/in-flight-entertainment-and-communication-market.html



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



For More Information visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com