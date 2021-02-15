In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market– A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Gogo LLC, Thales, Rockwell Collins, Zodiac Aerospace

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2021 -- AMA Research published a new research publication on "Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Insights, to 2026" with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Panasonic Avionics (United States), Gogo LLC (United States), Thales Group (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (United States), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Global Eagle Entertainment (United States), Visat Inc. (United States), Collins Aerospace (United States) and Kontron AG (Germany).



This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc.



According to the Regional Segmentation the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)



The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Inflight entertainment refers to entertainment that is provided to the potential consumer on board in an aircraft. This enhances consumer flying experience and entails entertainment in the form of movies, videos, eBook, games and others. Rise in the number of aircraft deliveries and growing passenger traffic coupled with demand for an enhanced experience in flight are driving the market for In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity. This growth is primarily driven by Rise in Demand for Passenger Experience and Increase in Aircraft Deliveries.



by Product (IFE Hardware, Lfe Connectivity, IFE Content), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, VLA, Business Jets), End User (OEM, After Market)



Market Drivers

- Rise in Demand for Passenger Experience

- Increase in Aircraft Deliveries



Market Trend

- In-Seat Power Outlets for Handheld Devices

- Live Streaming of Wide Variety of Content Through Live Access



Restraints

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulation

- Increase in Overall Weight of Aircraft



Opportunities

Increase in Long Haul Flights and Passenger Traffic

Challenges

High Installation Cost and Safety and Security Concerns

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity

Chapter 4: Presenting the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



