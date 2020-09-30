In-Flight Entertainment Market Global Size, Growth and Demand 2020 to 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled "In-Flight Entertainment Market (Component – In-flight Entertainment Hardware, Communication System, Connectivity System, and Support Services; Fit – Line Fit and Retrofit; Application – Moving Map System, Audio System, Video System, In-flight Games, and Network Connectivity) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027," the global In-Flight Entertainment market is expected to reach a value of US$ 11,801.4 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Growing number of carriers of all sizes and hues world over are investing in complimentary in-flight entertainment system featuring a range of onboard entertainment experience, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global in-flight entertainment (IFE) market finds the airlines putting large hopes on the system to generate ancillary revenues and catapult them to better their competitive edge. Domestic passengers in particular are drawn toward these IFE systems. Those on international flight have been one of the key consumer cohorts in the global in-flight entertainment market are opening up new demand potential for growing array of in-flight video and audio libraries.



Request a sample to get extensive insights into the In-flight Entertainment Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33362



Several airlines in the in-flight entertainment market are expected to bolster their on-board connectivity through collaborations with OTT providers. The move is helping help them offer onboard entertainment experience using passengers' own devices. They are also partnering with video-on-demand platform providers for domestic flyers. Further, passengers are benefitting from the focus of airlines to aim for scalable and customizable onboard entertainment solutions. Over the past few years, especially in emerging economies, no-frill airlines have jumped on to the bandwagon by including in-flight entertainment options for their flyers.



Of the various components, hardware has emerged as the leading one in the global in-flight entertainment market and will contribute a revenue of US$ 7,098.5 Mn by 2027. The growth is fueled by the efforts of airlines to deploy better consumer interface technologies and low-maintenance hardware. A case in point is seat-centric technology.



International flyers in the in-flight entertainment market have pinned revenue-generation hopes on advanced connectivity options. Availing better Wi-Fi networks have hooked passengers in various regions to go for in-flight entertainment. Airlines are planning to deploy cutting-edge platforms in their future fleets for bolstering wireless connectivity. The trend is gathering steam in the market. This aspect has been one of the key accelerators for the North America in-flight entertainment market.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan are expected to gain sizable shares in the global in-flight entertainment market during the assessment period. The growing demand for customizable content for travel enthusiasts in the regional population is expanding avenues.



To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33362



Flyers in various countries the region are expanding content categories that can be accessed through hand-held devices of the flyers. Growing numbers of long-distance flyers are bolstering prospects for them. Further, several of them are offering an array of contents that come under the ambit of targeted advertisement pertaining to lifestyle products for promoting on-board sales.



The global in-flight entertainment market is segmented based on:



By Component



In-flight Entertainment Hardware

Communication System

Connectivity System

Support Services

By Fit



Line Fit

Retrofit

By Application



Moving Map System

Audio System

Video System

In-flight Games

Network Connectivity

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.