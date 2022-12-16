NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the In-flight Entertainment Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), ViaSat Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Gogo Business Aviation (United States), Wipro (India), Rockwell Collins (United States), Anuvu (United States), Saudia (Saudi Arabia).



Scope of the Report of In-flight Entertainment Systems

In-flight entertainment is one of the more exciting aspects of long-distance air travel, with most airlines providing seat-back screens or displays. The design and development of entertainment systems for airline passengers is referred to as in-flight entertainment (IFE). Watching movies, entertainment channels, business and news, listening to music, or playing online games are all options for in-flight entertainment. In-flight entertainment solutions also facilitate and provide a wealth of information that passengers may find useful, such as travel route information, on-board menu and procedural guidelines, and other informative inputs. Changing consumer habits and technological advancements may be important factors in the demand for in-flight entertainment services. New airliners with cutting-edge infrastructure and cutting-edge in-flight entertainment systems are expected to boost market growth. Advertisement companies could also use in-flight entertainment to raise brand awareness through photographs and television commercials. This growth is primarily driven by Increased Passenger Demand for Internet Access and Media Streaming Onboard and Upsurge in the Use of Internet-Enabled Personal Electronic Devices (PEDs).



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Display Mount Type (Arm Mount Displays, Custom Mount Displays, Seat-Back Display Units, Drop-Down Display Unit), Display Size (Below 10 inch, 10 inch, 15 inch, 21.5 inch, 32 inch, Above 37 inch), Connectivity (Air to Ground Technology, Satellite Technology), Offering (3D Integrated Moving Map, Virtual Reality Entertainment, Audio and Video on Demand Systems, Closed Captioning, Portable Player, Inflight Shopping, In-Flight Movies, In-Flight Games, E-Magazines, Radio Channels)



Market Drivers:

Upsurge in the Use of Internet-Enabled Personal Electronic Devices (PEDs)

Increased Passenger Demand for Internet Access and Media Streaming Onboard



Market Trends:

Emergence of Android-Based In-Seat IFE Platforms

Increased Demand for Consumer VR in Air Flight



Opportunities:

Increasing Passenger Air Traffic in Emerging Countries

Growing Aircraft Deliveries with Advanced In-Flight Entertainment Solutions are Factors Expected to Drive the Market



In May 2022 Saudi had announced the launch of New In-Flight Entertainment System. With over 5000 hours of HD programming, including Western and Eastern films and television episodes, as well as a library of E-books, weather forecasts, shopping, meal ordering, flight information, and an agenda timetable, the new IFE system will further transform SAUDIA's on-board experience. Guests can be alerted to prayer periods at any point during the travel. Younger guests can enjoy a selection of their favourite cartoons, movies, and games in a special Kid Mode.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



