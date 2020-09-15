In Fort Lauderdale Impact Windows Are Safest Barrier Between a Home and the Next Hurricane

Davie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- In Fort Lauderdale impact windows from the industry leader, LockTight, are still available for installation in time for this hurricane season, affording you, your family and your most valuable possessions guaranteed protection from the wind and tropical storm damage.



In the past 15 years, the U.S. has been hit with up to 28 tropical storms per year, including a record year of 15 hurricanes, with winds between 74 and 157 mph. Taking a gamble on the safety of a home during hurricane season is not advisable. One of the only guaranteed home improvements that can protect a house from the elements is high-resistance products that are constructed to withstand a mega-storm. With specialized glass that is scientifically engineered for durability, these products exceed all federal and coastal regulations. With design pressures up to +/- 100, these hurricane barriers are installed to factory certification so homeowners need not worry about water, wind or windborne debris. Moreover, these improvements save money—up to 30% on energy bills and 25% on yearly insurance premiums. They are burglar resistant, sound-dampening and UV light blockers. From designer casement to single hung or sliders, form and function work together to guarantee safety and style.



"Our products—with different levels of glass—can keep your family safe when the next storm comes. They not only protect you, they look beautiful and will increase the value of your home, too," says Shevin Goodman, CEO.



In Fort Lauderdale impact doors can also be a reality. As the leading manufacturer of entryways in North America we offer a wide variety of styles for front entrys, back entrys and garages. Each installation is guaranteed for satisfaction with our warranty. And we offer exceptional financing including no money down and deferred monthly payments for up to a year. In fact, 99% percent of our customers qualify for our financing program. Visit us at https://locktightimpact.com today for a free estimate and get ready for the next big storm.



About LockTight

Based in Davie, Florida, LockTight has been in a business for the past 50 years, installing high-resistance products that will not only protect homes, but also increase their value. A family-owned company, we pride ourselves on customer service.