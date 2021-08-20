In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2027 : Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast – Key Players Atlas Alpha Inc., Engage, Audiencly GmbH

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2021 -- Global In-Game Advertising Market is valued approximately USD 5.29 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. The In-Game Advertising market is segmented into several key categories, including application, kind, and geography. The study examines each market sector in-depth, taking into account market acceptability, value, demand, and growth prospects. Customers can use segmentation data to tailor their marketing strategy in order to place better orders for each category and determine the most profitable customer base.



In-Game Advertising across the forecast period. According to the article published by Frontiers in Psychology in 2019, time spent playing video games has gradually increased, from 5.1 hours a week in 2011 to 6.5 hours per week in 2017. As per the journal released by Website Setup, in 2019, there are 7.83 billion people around the world, with 4.66 billion actively using the Internet. However, producers' platforms for engagement and in-game dynamics are often pirated, Over-interrupting and unrelated advertisements, the stretched development process and scalability with a short lifecycle is likely to stifle demand growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, value exchange model and audio-visual influence on viewers which creates long lasting impact are likely to increase the adoption & demand for In-Game advertising market during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook

The research report covers nearly every significant region in the world, including North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific, in terms of geography. In the future years, Europe and North America are likely to grow substantially. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific In-Game Advertising market is expected to witness exponential growth. The most essential elements of the North American regional market are the latest technology and advancements.



The Key Players Covered in This Report:

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

BERJÉ INC.

Robertet SA

Alteya Organics, LLC

Firmenich International SA

Ernesto Ventos SA

V. MANE FILS SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Givaudan SA

Symrise AG



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Several aspects of the In-Game Advertising market have changed as a result of the current pandemic. The financial implications and market disruptions of the industry are discussed in this research paper. It also entails assessing potential opportunities and threats in the near term. Several industry delegates were interviewed, and primary and secondary research was conducted in order to give customers information and methods for dealing with In-Game Advertising market issues during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. In-Game Advertising market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. In-Game Advertising market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. In-Game Advertising market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. In-Game Advertising market, by End-user Industry , 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global In-Game Advertising market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global In-Game Advertising market Dynamics

3.1. In-Game Advertising market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global In-Game Advertising market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



Customization of the Report

The research report can be customized to fulfill the specific need of the client. Please connect with our sales team to get your ideal report on the target market.



