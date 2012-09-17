In-Home Gym Equipment Assembly Helps Consumers Get in Shape

Syosset, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- American Direct Logistics announced to the press today that it would be expanding its 'in-home' exercise equipment assembly. This is great news for consumers who would love to have exercise equipment, but hesitate due to the assembly. The number one reason people return exercise equipment is due to the complication of assembly.



When Julius Binetti, media contact, was asked to explain why in-home gym assembly was so important, he explained, "Imagine seeing a piece of equipment on television and it looks so easy to use, you order it and excitingly await its arrival. The product arrives in a box, you open it and there are thousands of pieces that you have to assemble to look like what you saw on television. This scenario happens all the time and it is disheartening, so we decided to expand our in-home gym equipment assembly, to include treadmill assembly, elliptical assembly, and exercise bike assembly, to name a few".



Asked how a customer would know what brands the company assembles, Binetti said, "That's a good question and I'm so happy you brought it up! Our expert assemblers handle all the major brands such as NordicTrack, Bowflex, Nautilus, Body Solid, Reebok, Pro-Form, Weider, HealthRider, and many others. The truth is, our assemblers are such professionals when it comes to assembling equipment they don't look at the instructions since many of these are printed incorrectly, and can imagine a customer's frustration trying to put a product together that will 'never fit' the way the instructions are written"?



Binetti was also asked how he felt this service was making a difference, "To be honest, I feel that this service will actually help people get in shape! Think about it, the main reason people return at home gyms is they take one look at the assembly and they are put off and send it right back. The hope of getting in shape is then lost. However, if we can come in and set this up for the customer at their convenience, they have a much better chance of actually meeting their exercise goals. I think it is a much needed and overlooked service."



The next obvious question is what will such a service cost, but Binetti is forthright, "The cost to assemble obviously will depend on the complexity of the item and if you need to have the equipment moved. In order for us to get an idea of what you have it is best to head our website (http://americandirectlogistics.com) and click on the "Contact Us / Get a Quote" link at the top of the page. Fill in the form as fully as you can and someone will contact you with a quote ASAP".



American Direct Logistics have more than 65 years of experience in assembling furniture, leisure equipment, and now home exercise equipment. They use all state of the art technology when it comes to dispatching out assemblers to you so that you always know when to be home. The company prides itself on excellent customer service and competitive pricing.