On October 1, 2011, Ready Hands In Home Care entered its tenth year of providing services to Northern Virginia families. Founder and co-owner Granger Benson, M.D. reported that the company is poised to make its tenth year the most successful yet.



Ready Hands Home Care in Virginia has been gearing up throughout 2011 to position itself for continued brisk growth in its home care services. In June, the company’s flagship Alexandria office moved to new and larger office space near I-395 and Edsall Road. Additional office personnel have been added to accommodate the growing administrative duties associated with providing nearly 20,000 hours of care every month.



Despite the current lukewarm business climate, Ready Hands Senior Home Care has still managed to generate annual growth rates of 25% of more each of the past several years. According to Dr. Benson, “The secret ingredients are three simple things: hiring the best C.N.A. caregivers, delivering on our promises (which also means never promising what we can’t deliver) and carefully matching caregivers to clients.” The result, says Benson, is that clients are almost always delighted right from the start. “But if they’re not, we fix it immediately,” he says.



Ready Hands In Home Senior Care in Virginia offers in-home care assistance for seniors and others with physical or mental limitations due to chronic illnesses. It is the only are company of its kind under the full-time management of an Internal Medicine physician. Operating out of offices in Alexandria and Manassas, Virginia, the company’s service area includes all of Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William counties and contiguous areas. Both offices are licensed by the Virginia Department of Health. The company uses exclusively Certified Nurse Aides, and all caregivers are bona fide W-2 employees rather than independent contractors, whose use is prevalent among other companies.



Ready Hands Home Care in Virginia