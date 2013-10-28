In Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cakejournal.com Matches Donations from Their Readers

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Cakejournal.com, a website that offers a huge variety of recipes and tutorials that will help people create tasty and beautiful cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more, has just announced that they matched 100 percent of donations contributed by its readers in honor of breast cancer awareness month. In all, $100 was donated from Cakejournal.com to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which will be used to support research that will help put an end to breast cancer.



In addition to the campaign to raise funds for breast cancer research, Cakejournal.com also recently posted a “FondantFriday” feature article about the Pink Cake Box company and its Breast Cancer Awareness Cake. The gorgeous two-layer cake, which includes ribbons, fondant balls and an assortment of whimsical butterflies all in a variety of pink and other hues, also includes inspirational words like Love, Strength and Faith.



As the blog post about the special cake noted, Pink Cake Box specializes in creating specialty cakes, wedding cakes, cupcakes, dessert tables and cookies that are always custom-made for their clients’ special events. Anne Heap, the owner and founder of Pink Cake Box, and her staff work with every one of their customers to create a unique and delicious custom cake for any celebration.



By featuring the cake on their site and starting a donation to help support the Komen foundation, Cakejournal.com is committed to doing what they can to help in the fight against breast cancer.



People of all ages who enjoy baking are sure to find something they want to try at Cakejournal.com. A team of talented and creative cake decorators, bakers, pastry chefs and dessert fans all regularly post new recipes and tutorials on the user-friendly site. The website is updated regularly with recipes that are ideal for upcoming holidays; right now the site features plenty of recipes for Halloween-themed cakes, cookies and more.



For example, Spider Web Cupcakes, which feature store bought cupcakes adorned with a white spider web made from candy coating, is a perfect way to help celebrate the upcoming holiday.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Cakejournal.com is welcome to visit the festive website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of recipes and tutorials that are available.



About Cakejournal.com

Cakejournal.com is a blog that provides tutorials and recipes for decorating cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and other delicious desserts. For more information, please visit http://cakejournal.com/