In Honor of Cystic Fibrosis Month MedicalAssistantOnlinePrograms.org Shares Top 35 Personal Blogs

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- To further create awareness and find cure of the life-threatening genetic disease Cystic Fibrosis (CF), MedicalAssistantOnlinePrograms.org has shared Top 35 CF Personal Blogs of individuals who have Cystic Fibrosis themselves, living with a person who has the disease or raising a child with CF.



The team behind the website, http://www.medicalassistantonlineprograms.org/, hopes that these blogs will offer support and strength to others, and will provide useful information to maintain a healthy and optimistic livelihood.



Cystic Fibrosis affects the lungs and the pancreas and currently 30,000 Americans have the disease. It is also estimated by CFF.org, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF), that nearly 10 million Americans are symptomless carriers of the defective CF gene. CFF is the world’s leading foundation in finding a cure for this disease which causes numerous deaths every day. To create an understanding of CF amongst the general public, the foundation aims to raise awareness and funds during this National Cystic Fibrosis Month. The foundation will also organize its signature “Great Strides” walk in cities throughout the U.S. on May 17-18.



The writers of the Top 35 Cystic Fibrosis Blogs are hoping for a greater support from the people and an enhanced demand for the cure. Most of the blogs are of individuals whose either partners or their children have the disease. The writers have shared their struggles honestly and have consistently mentioned the changes that they had to make to ensure the safety of their loved ones. Vital information such as healthy diet for a CF individual, doctor visitations, medical procedures and much more have been shared by the writers which can be of great use to people who have recently faced Cystic Fibrosis.



All blogs have a very optimistic and loving tone, which not only inspires people living with CF but also other individuals who haven’t even heard it. Blogs such as Kristinology.com, a personal blog of a foster mom whose husband has CF, provide the much needed catalyst through personal stories to start living life to the fullest and to simply enjoy the daily events with loved ones.



About MedicalAssistantOnlinePrograms.org

MedicalAssistantOnlinePrograms.org is a website that provides extensive information on becoming a certified medical assistant through online programs and successfully availing a desirable MA job. The website is one of the initiatives of Janeen Phillips, who has worked as a certified medical assistant herself since 1994 and is also a nationally registered emergency medical technician. Janeen currently is a freelance writer focusing on medical and health articles, and guiding individuals who are seeking to become a medical assistant.



For more information about Medical Assistant Online Programs, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of medicalassistantonlineprograms.org, please call at 8013329395 or email to jphillips@medicalassistantonlineprograms.org.