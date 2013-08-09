In House Payroll Software EzPaycheck Updated for Maryland Small Business

Frederick, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The new 2013 edition of ezPaycheck small business payroll software is shipping from Halfpricesoft.com with the updates of the latest Social Security increase, federal income tax changes and state income tax changes. Halfpricesoft.com reminds Maryland users to download the new version as soon as possible at halfpricesoft.com.



State of Maryland published the changes of county tax for resident and non-resident. The Maryland income tax rates range from 2% to 5.75% and are levied on Maryland residents’ income and non-residents’ income from Maryland sources. Anne Arundel County changes tax to 2.56%; Talbot county changes tax to 2.4%; Wicomico county changes tax to 3.2%.



For 2013, the employee tax rate for social security increases to 6.2%. The social security wage base limit increases to $113,700.



“Tax issues are the single most significant set of regulatory burdens for most small firms,“ said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezPaycheck payroll software can help business owners spend less time understanding what tax rate they should pay and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



EzPaycheck developer team believes small businesses need simple, flexible and affordable software to automate payroll tasks. EzPaycheck 2013 can calculate federal taxes, state taxes, local taxes, SS tax and Medicare tax. It can print paychecks on blank white paper. It also speeds up W2, W3, 940 and 941 tax reporting.



The latest version of the software can be downloaded for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp . This is the complete software with all included features, except check printing, available for a full 30-day trial. Purchase of a license key unlocks the software for complete, unlimited use.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-boosting solution are welcome to start the 30-day free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.