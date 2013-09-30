New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "In-Memory Computing (IMC) Market [In Memory Data Management, IMDB (Pure, Hybrid, OLAP, OLTP, Relational IMDB, NoSQL IMDB), IMDG, In-Memory Application Platforms (IMAP)] - Global Advancements, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013-2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- As the industry is witnessing a sharp rise in transactional and analytical requirements for voluminous big data, In-Memory Computing solutions are fast finding a place in almost every database warehousing and analytics application. Traditional disk-based systems do have storage capabilities, but when it comes to faster analysis of data, traditional disk-based systems lag behind. Apart from processing speed, disk-based systems require a lot of physical space to store massive volume of data. Under such circumstances, when enterprise data is growing to the level of terabytes and petabytes, data management becomes very difficult. Apart from voluminous data, requirements for massive parallel processing has increased, which has further increased the demand for technologies with higher processing speed.
Although In-Memory Computing, as a concept, was introduced in the late twentieth century, its adoption has been slow, owing to the high cost of the main-memory - Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM). IMC provides enhanced features such as reduced latency level and provision of real-time data on demand. Major vendors in the IMC market space include SAP, Oracle, IBM, Altibase, Qliktech, while companies such as GridGain, ScaleOut Software, Exasol, Software AG have also emerged as key innovators in this space. This report analyzes market dynamics, future roadmaps and global trends, and provides forecast over the next five years.
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This report is broadly segmented into sub-markets including: In-Memory Data Management (IMDM) and In-Memory Application Platforms (IMAP). IMDM further includes In-Memory Database (IMDB) and In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG). In-Memory Database (IMDB) is further segmented on the basis of type: pure, hybrid; on the basis of solution: Online Analytical Processing (OLAP), Online Transaction Processing (OLTP); and on the basis of product: relational and NoSQL-based. The IMC market is also segmented on the basis of verticals: banking and financial services, retail, telecommunication, defense and military, logistics, energy, power and utilities, online entertainment and others; by end-users: SMEs and enterprises; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).
This research report segments and categorizes the global IMC market on the basis of the following segments:
On the basis of segments:
In-Memory Data Management (IMDM)
In-Memory Databases (IMDB)
In-Memory Data Grids (IMDG)
In-Memory Application Platforms (IMAP)
On the basis of end users:
SMBs
Enterprises
On the basis of verticals:
Banking and financial services
Retail
Telecommunication
Government
Transportation and logistics
Others
On the basis of regions:
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Japan
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