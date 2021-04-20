In-Memory Computing Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- .Global in-memory computing market revenue is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for faster processing and analytics on big data. Rising need for unifying transactional and analytical processing for real-time insights and closed-loop analytics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the global in-memory computing market going ahead.



The global in-memory computing market size reached USD 11.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research



Some Key Highlights in the Report



The on-premises segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of on-premises-based in-memory computing systems across various industries to improve data security is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.



Increasing need for improving risk intelligence abilities to fight risk exposures in organizations is expected to drive revenue growth of the risk management & fraud detection segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global in-memory computing market during the forecast period.



In terms of revenue share, the BFSI segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of in-memory computing systems for various applications in the BFSI sector.



Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Intel Corporation, MongoDB Inc., Giga Spaces Technologies Inc., Grid Gain Systems, and Teradata Corporation.



Furthermore, the report supplies an in-depth understanding and insight into the leading manufacturers and players with a brief overview of their business. This section deals with the latest business moves, product launches, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and profitable business ventures. The report also includes revenue estimations and CAGR of the In-Memory Computing market in the coming years.



Emergen Research has segmented the global in-memory computing market on the basis of deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In-Memory Database

Data Stream Processing

In-Memory Data Grid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GIS Processing

Predictive Analytics

Sales & Marketing

Sentiment Analysis

Supply Chain Management

Risk Management & Fraud Detection

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government

IT and telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Retail & E-commerce

Others



Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global In-Memory Computing market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the In-Memory Computing market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of In-Memory Computing market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global In-Memory Computing market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



