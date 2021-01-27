New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The In-Mold Labels Market is expected to grow from USD 2.97 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.01 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.



Increasing consumer awareness of sustainable labels and their pace of adoption is one of the most important factors leading to increased demand for in-mold labels, especially in the emerging regions of Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



There are certain market factors that impede this industry's growth. Lack of awareness of various forms of labeling is set to reduce the demand for label. Manufacturers in this market face significant challenges in terms of different environmental mandates in terms of printing on labels across different regions and increasing raw material costs.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the In-Mold Labels market and profiled in the report are:



Fuji Seal International (Japan), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Coveris Holding (U.S.), CCL Industries (Canada), Constantia Flexibles GmbH (Austria), Cenveo Inc. (U.S.), and Multicolor Corporation (U.S.)



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl chloride

ABS resins

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Polycarbonate

Synthetic Papers

Others



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Extrusion Blow-Molding Process

Injection Molding Process

Thermoforming



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Medical and Laboratory

Paints

Others



Printing Technologies (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Gravure Printing

Digital Printing

Others



Printing Inks (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



UV Curable Inks

Thermal Cured Inks

Water-Soluble Inks

High Melt-Resistant Inks

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global usage of In-Mold Label



3.1.2. Global In-Mold Label Usage by Solution



Chapter 4. In-Mold Label Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the In-Mold Labels market and its competitive landscape.



