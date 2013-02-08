In Need of an Inexpensive Home Rental in Kissimmee, FL? TheHappyPlace.com Is Now Offering Them for Spring 2013 Vacations

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- If a person is looking for an inexpensive home rental in Kissimmee, FL, TheHappyPlace.com is now offering homes for those looking to book a vacation in the area for Spring 2013. Their luxury homes located in the town of Kissimmee will provide for endless vacation possibilities. In fact, just a quick drive from their homes will put a vacationer amongst the attractions that are at Disney World and Universal Studios. With all of the proper amenities and more, one of TheHappyPlace.com’s vacation homes will surely be the ideal home away from home while on vacation.



House rentals in Orlando are not always as cracked up as they ought to be, especially because many property owners are unable to fully dictate just what is inside of their homes. However, those people who consider TheHappyPlace.com’s rentals will hear about everything that the home offers from the property managers, and what they can do to make sure that a person’s stay in Florida is as spectacular and comfortable as possible.



Kissimmee itself is an ideal location to reside in because it is just south of Orlando, and its metro offers a variety of vacation options for people of all walks of life. It doesn’t matter if a person and his or her family are young or old, there will be something to do for everyone at all times of the day.



Some of the big name local attractions that the town is located around include the Kennedy Space Center, LEGOLAND ®, the Bok Tower Gardens (a National Historic Landmark), Busch Gardens, the Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, and of course Disney World and Universal Studios. Not even some luxury house rentals in Orlando are located close enough to all of the locations that a vacation home in Kissimmee can provide.



TheHappyPlace.com’s homes range from homes that have three to four bedrooms, and they offer all of the comforts of home and more with full-size kitchens and bathrooms as well as pools, game rooms, and flat-screen TV’s in each room. Also, many of their rentals are pet-friendly, so customers should not feel weary about worrying where to place their pets while they are away on vacation. To hear more about their inexpensive home rentals now available in Kissimmee, please contact the company today.



