In Need of Divorce Lawyer in San Antonio? Get Free Consultation with DWI Attorneys

The Issue of Child Custody



Because children are so prone to emotional reinforcement, the separation process can be horrifying for them. Divorce robs children of the love and attention they deserve, as well as the family harmony that guides their emotional development. Children are robbed of love and attention as their parents fight over personal matters.



Child custody is one of the most important issues in the divorce process. To soften the blows of the divorce, child care considerations will usually determine custody of the child. Care of the child is determined by what the court sees as its best interest. The court will take an interest in the child and see that their custody goes to the living arrangement that will continue their care in the most comfortable manner. The right San Antonio divorce lawyer can resolve visitation and custody complications, as they are sure to arise.



Items of Contention for Couples



Couples will encounter legal issues outside of custody that require proper attorney negotiation. Some of these issues will lead to disputes; including property rights, alimony, and assets. These items need to be mediated for proper handling purposes.



There are also mounds of paperwork and court fees. San Antonio Divorce Lawyers will know the ropes of the local legal system, help with barriers to the divorce process, as well as recover expenses.



Problems with Divorce Litigation



Traditional litigation is expensive, dicey, and can leave conflicts between parties festering. The uncontested divorce procedure puts parties in a more ideal setting for negotiation, for lower costs, and without the added divorce stresses. It is held out of court, in a more cohesive setting, with spouses and their San Antonio divorce lawyers working together towards resolution. Legal Yogi is here to guide parties to as painless a divorce as possible.



