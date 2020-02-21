In Preparation to Switch to QuickBooks Online

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Among the many benefits of cloud accounting include the ability to integrate with the hundreds of apps into the accounting software, easily accessible from a PC, Mac, tablet or mobile device anywhere and at anytime, being able to convert QuickBooks desktop files to QuickBooks Online while porting over historical information.



According to E-Tech's John Rocha, integrating with other programs allows one to custom build QBO to include what you would like to get out of the software for job estimating and billing in the field, time billing, advanced inventory management, processing receipts and expense reimbursements, he said.



With cloud-based software, data never needs to be updated or backed up. This takes place in the cloud.



Rocha highlights a few requirements prior to switching to QuickBooks Online, and reminds us of a few indicators. QuickBooks Online doesn't support importing multi-currency or international versions of QuickBooks Desktop and the QuickBooks file must be under 350,000 targets. If a file exceeds the size limit, the file would need to be condensed in order to successfully export it to QuickBooks Online. The audit trail of previously entered transactions does not convert from Desktop to Online, although QuickBooks Online has its own automatic Audit Log with a detailed audit trail of every transaction that is added or changed.



Upon converting to QuickBooks Online, it is important to check account balances in QuickBooks Desktop to match account balances in QuickBooks Online. "I would recommend running a full trial balance in both QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online for the end of the current month, and then compare the balances.



