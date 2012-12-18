In Response to Latest Health Studies, Chocolate Express Rolls out Line of Chocolates

St. Helier, Jersey -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Recent studies have shown that chocolate provides a number of health benefits when consumed regularly and in moderation. Statistics indicate that weekly ingestion of at least 45 grams of chocolate can reduce the risk of stroke by up to 20 percent. Additionally, dark chocolate that contains at least 70 percent cocoa provides antioxidants and anti inflammatory agents. These chocolates having a high cocoa content have been shown to lead to improved cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure. Chocolate intake of any variety has also been linked to reduced stress and lower blood sugar levels. In answer to these health analyses, Chocolate Express offers the public more than 100 varieties of Leonidas Belgian chocolates.



Ronnie McAllister, spokesperson for Chocolate Express, disclosed, "We offer a complete line of Leonidas Belgian chocolates. We guarantee the freshness and quality of our confections. They are made according to traditional methods, using only the finest ingredients, 100 percent pure cocoa butter for the coating and natural ingredients like fresh butter and fresh cream. We offer free delivery within the United Kingdom of these famous Belgian chocolates, which are available in over 1,750 shops worldwide. Customers can visit our web site, chocolate-express.co.uk, to view our complete assortment."



"From the scrumptious collection of pralines made with fresh butter cream, ganache, hazelnut and almond paste, truffles featuring rum, coffee, pistachio, champagne and coconut and the Leonidas fine solid chocolate and seashells, Leonidas offer elegant gift boxes and wonderful seasonal treats. Our beautiful gold Ballotin gift boxes are filled with a great sample from the vast Leonidas Chocolate range, or you may choose your own special favourites!" McAllister continued, "Our special line of Christmas chocolates and discount offers on some of our most popular gift items make it easy to order online and share the benefits of chocolate with your friends and relatives. Imagine on Christmas morning, opening a box of fresh chocolates that have been beautifully gift wrapped and finished with a ribbon. As you open the box the delicious smell of fresh chocolates gently stokes your senses, and your mouth begins to water with the anticipation of which chocolate to bite into first. Christmas is a time for sharing and what better way of doing that than with a box of chocolates from Leonidas. With a whole range of chocolate Christmas delights, from chocolate baubles to trees, treat the children as well as the grown ups."



About Chocolate Express

