In Seattle, WA. Retired US Federal Magistrate, Honorable Judge David E. Wilson Bcomes an Ordained Minister With the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- David E. (Gene) Wilson, a former assistant U.S. attorney for 18 years, who headed up the Criminal Division of Seattle for eight of those years, and who also served on the bench for eight years as a U.S. Magistrate - Judge. As a prosecutor, Wilson specialized in high-profile racketeering cases, heading the government's prosecutions of neo-Nazis in the Pacific Northwest, and Robert Satiacum, former Puyallup Indian chief. Magistrate-judges preside in misdemeanor criminal cases, assist district judges in preliminary proceedings in felony cases, and can hear civil cases when both parties consent. Yet despite all of his great accomplishments, he never officiated a wedding ceremony.



The retired Honorable Judge Wilson chose the Universal Life Church World Headquarters over and above others, because of their adherance to the Christian Doctrine of Faith and because it appeared to be the most professional one of the bunch. The former judge now wants to officiate weddings, and Federal Judges in Washington State do not have the authority like others to solemnize marriages, wherefore even though a highly respected Judge and member of his community, Judge David E. (Gene) Wilson needed to become, Reverend David E. (Gene) Wilson.



At approximately 10PM est on July 11th, 2012, the Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM. by and through the power of the Holy Spirit laid his hands upon Judge Wilson consecrating him as a newly ordained, faith based Minister and as a disciple of Christ. Brother Michael welcomed Reverend Wilson, exclaiming; "It is an honor to be in fellowship as a disciple of our Lord Jesus Christ with someone of your stature, welcome my Brother to the Universal Life Church World Headquarters."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com