Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2023 -- The Global In situ Hybridization Market on a global scale is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 744 million by 2027, showcasing substantial growth from its 2022 value of USD 363 million. This projected growth signifies a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.4% throughout the forecast period. The driving forces behind this expansion are multifaceted, including augmented investment from both governmental bodies and private enterprises in the realm of life sciences and cancer research. Additionally, the rise in reagent rental agreements and the integration of cutting-edge technologies and methodologies in tissue and in vitro diagnostics are contributing significantly to this upward trajectory.



Key drivers of the APAC in situ hybridization market include growing cases of cancer in the region coupled with rising incidence of genetic disorders. Moreover, growing adoption of companion diagnostics will also propel the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals will hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Players

The Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market is consolidated in nature with prominent players in the in situ hybridization market including Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), BioView (Israel), Agilent Technologies (US), Biocare Medical (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), QIAGEN (Germany), PerkinElmer (US), Enzo Biochem (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), BioGenex Laboratories (US), OpGen (US), Bio SB (US), Abcam (UK), Zytomed (Germany), 10x Genomics Inc. (US), and NeoGenomics Laboratories (US).



Driver: Rising incidence of genetic disorders and cancer



Clinical trials pertaining to genetic disorders increased most significantly in the Asia Pacific region. The number of trials conducted increased by 184% between 2010 and 2020. Japan accounted for the largest share, with 28.4% of all trials in the region taking place in Japan in 2020. Australia (25%) and China (21.6%) accounted for the second- and third-largest shares of the overall number of ongoing trials in the region. Moreover, Southeast Asians are more likely to have genetic disorders, according to a study led by co-senior authors Dr. Kumaraswamy Thangaraj of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Dr. David Reich of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, US, in collaboration with other institutes.



Challenge: Shortage of skilled professionals



Proficiency in technical aspects is paramount in the realm of In Situ Hybridization (ISH). A profound grasp of molecular intricacies pertaining to chromosomes and genes is indispensable for the seamless execution of ISH tests. Furthermore, a notable hesitance persists in transitioning from conventional methodologies to IT-centric approaches like in situ hybridization. This lingering preference for traditional methods adds to the challenge. Consequently, the scarcity of adept professionals well-versed in conducting in situ hybridization tests is poised to impede the expansion of the market during the stipulated forecast period.



The FISH segment dominates the in situ hybridization (ISH) market through 2020-2027.



The Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market is segmented into product, technology, application, end user, and country. The FISH segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to various advantages, such as high resolution, speed, safety, and cost-effectiveness. It has also paved the way for the development of simultaneous detection of multiple targets, quantitative analyses, and live-cell imaging.



In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories ranked first in terms of revenue in the in situ hybridization market.



On the basis of end users, the APAC in situ hybridization market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the in situ hybridization market, owing to easy accessibility of hospital-based laboratories coupled with high patient footfall in the hospitals.Moreover, Diagnostic labs are equipped with advanced technologies and capabilities, such as efficient billing and collection management. They offer a lower cost per test and a higher level of automation.



China is the fastest-growing country of the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market.



China is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market during the forecast period. China is the key revenue contributors to the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market. Favorable government support for product approvals and the presence of major players in these countries are anticipated to drive the market growth.



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the in situ hybridization market in 2021.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the in situ hybridization market during the forecast period. China and India are the key revenue contributors to the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market. Favorable government support for product approvals and the presence of major players in these countries are anticipated to drive regional market growth.



Recent Developments:



In 2022, RNAscope ISH Detection Kit manufactured by Bio-Techne received CE-IVD approval for the BOND-III platform (Leica Biosystems).



In 2021, Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) and KromaTiD, Inc. entered a strategic commercial partnership granting ASI worldwide rights to market KromaTiD's proprietary Pinpoint FISH (PPF) probes and assay services.



In 2020, Creative Bioarray introduced an advanced FISH probe to detect the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.