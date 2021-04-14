Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global in-situ hybridization market size reached USD 905.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases is expected to drive revenue growth of the global in-situ hybridization market during the forecast period. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, cancer was the second leading cause of death in the US. Around 599,601 cancer deaths occurred in 2019, among which 283,725 were female, and 315,879 were male



The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio



Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocare Medical, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGAa, Danaher Corporation, Bio SB, and BioGenex Laboratories.



The report bifurcates the In-Situ Hybridization market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global in-situ hybridization market on the basis of technology, application, product type, end-use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In-Situ Hybridization (CISH)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Diagnostic

Infectious Disease

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cytology

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Kits & Reagents

Probes

Instruments

Software

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Diagnostics Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Bio-technology

Academic & Research Institute

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)



Regional Landscape section of the In-Situ Hybridization report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

