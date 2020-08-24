Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- According to the new market research report "In situ Hybridization (ISH) Market by Product (Consumables (Kits, Probes) Software), Technology (FISH (DNA, RNA), CISH), Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease), and End User (Diagnostic Labs, Research Institutes, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The increasing incidence of cancer and genetic disorder and awareness of ISH based companion diagnostics tests are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



The cancer diagnostic segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the ISH Market



Based on the application, the In Situ Hybridization Market is segmented broadly into cancer diagnostics, cytology, infectious disease diagnostics, neuroscience, and immunology. The cancer diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. This can be attributed to the high demand of FISH in the detection of cellular and genetic markers in cancers such as HER2, ALK, and ROS.



Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories accounted for the fastest-growing end user segment of the ISH Market



Based on the end user, the In Situ Hybridization Market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, CROs, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the ISH Market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing number of molecule-based screening, increasing number of specialty diagnostic tests performed in hospital laboratories, the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures, and the rising trend of establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities in hospitals



North America accounted for the largest share of the ISH Market



North America accounted for the largest share of the global In Situ Hybridization Market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, the rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of CDx assay kits.



The prominent players operating in the In Situ Hybridization Market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Danaher Corporation (US).