In Stock Kitchen Announces Attractive Discounts on All Premium Kitchen Cabinets

InStock Kitchen announces 50% off, plus an extra 10% off on all orders over $3000. The discount is valid for Ready to Assemble (RTA) kitchen cabinets as well as their Assembled Collection. One can choose from a wide variety of the RTA Kitchen Collection such as Walnut, Maple, Cherry, Vintage White, Hampton, Rockport, Sturbridge, Wheaton and Georgetown.



Instock Kitchen's RTA discount kitchen cabinets are both extremely durable and cost effective. At Instock Kitchen, it is possible to purchase all wood kitchen cabinets for less than most kitchen dealers sell cabinets for. RTA kitchen cabinets have been around for a long time because of how durable they have been. Due to manufacturing improvements in recent years, the availability of high quality plywood and the availability of all wood cabinet doors, Instock Kitchen has been able to create a truly high quality and affordable cabinet.



Their RTA Cabinets are produced from various wood types. The main materials used are particle board, (medium density fiber), and high quality solid wood. Other players in this domain use MDF and low quality wood at a slightly cheaper price. It is important to realize that in the long run, the cheaply made cabinets will cost a person more, as they do not last long. Particleboard and cabinets are apt to sagging and swelling; especially when exposed to moisture. Additionally, both materials tend to break and split.



About Instock Kitchen

Instock Kitchen has brought its clients the best in kitchen cabinetry for over a decade.



