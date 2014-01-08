In Stock Kitchen Announces Continuation of 50% off Sale on Select Cabinet Collections

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- In Stock Kitchens, a leading supplier of affordable kitchen designs is pleased to announce the continuation of their 50% off sale on select cabinet collections. Owning a beautiful kitchen is one of the main desires of homeowners across the United States. A kitchen is a main showcase for homeowners, whether they are buying a home for the first time, or using it as a buying point when they are moving.



No matter what situation a homeowner is in, it is clear that the kitchen is one of the most popular rooms in the home. It is the main place where people eat, cook and spend their time in, so it is no surprise that people look for high-quality products and designs to turn their kitchen into a masterpiece. For a limited time, homeowners can save 50% on select cabinets that will upgrade their kitchen.



By choosing In Stock Kitchens, customers will not only receive high quality products, they will also save money at wholesale prices. Having a kitchen upgraded can cost a homeowner a lot of money, but In Stock Kitchen helps save money because they will recommend designs and products that will do the job while staying under budget.



Even though the prices are already low, customers can save even more money for a limited time by choosing to shop at In Stock Kitchens. Offering a user-friendly experience, customers can select the ready-to-assemble cabinets of their choice to their shopping cart with ease. The cabinets chosen will be shipped to the customer quickly after being purchased online. Cabinets that can be chosen using the 50% off discount include: Cherry, Maple, Walnut and Walnut Shaker.



About In Stock Kitchens

In Stock Kitchens is a supplier of premium kitchens giving homeowners beautiful, quality kitchens that are always in stock. If one is looking to upgrade their current residence, a new home they’ve recently moved into or a multi-unit building, In Stock Kitchens has what it takes when it comes to providing a fully functional room. Their discount cabinetry comes in a variety of wood tones with the option of ready to assemble or already assembled cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is proud to offer homeowners the highest quality of wood for one’s kitchen at discount prices.



To learn more, visit http://www.instockkitchens.com.