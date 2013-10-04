In Stock Kitchens Announce 10% off on Six Cabinet Collections

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Although the past several years have been tough for real estate, the market is finally showing signs of strength. One of the most important aspects a homebuyer considers, when evaluating a potential home, is the quality of the kitchen. Furthermore, a kitchen upgrade represents an area where homeowners can instantly increase the value of their property. Regardless if selling or buying a home is part of the equation, the point is that everyone wants an upgraded kitchen. In Stock Kitchens offer customers cheap kitchen cabinets, but the only thing cheap about them is the price. Everything found at In Stock Kitchens is premium quality. Now, customers have a chance to save some major money on six different cabinet collections.



In Stock Kitchens offer cabinets at wholesale prices. One of the ways In Stock Kitchens can offer their customers such low pricing is through their Ready-To-Assemble, RTA, line of products. The RTA cabinet collections are shipped directly to the customer and come equipped with everything needed to assemble. RTA cabinets are typically sent out to the customer within 7-10 business days from the order. RTA cabinets are about 50% the costs of assembled cabinets and right now In Stock Kitchens is offering an even bigger discount. By using the promotion code 3K10, customers can receive an additional 10% off RTA cabinet orders over $3,000.



The extra 10% discount offered by In Stock Kitchens applies to a number of different cabinet collections. In fact, six unique cabinet styles are included in this amazing offer. The collections include the following finishes: walnut, cherry, maple, walnut shaker, vintage white flat and vintage white raised. Customers can also get a great deal on select bathroom vanities. Anyone considering a home improvement project needs to call In Stock Kitchens.



About In Stock Kitchens

In Stock Kitchens is a supplier of premium kitchens giving homeowners beautiful, quality kitchens that are always in stock. If one is looking to upgrade their current residence, a new home they’ve recently moved into or a multi-unit building, In Stock Kitchens has what it takes when it comes to providing a fully functional room. Their discount cabinetry comes in a variety of wood tones with the option of ready to assemble or already assembled cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is proud to offer homeowners the highest quality of wood for one’s kitchen at discount prices.



To learn more, visit http://www.instockkitchens.com.