In Stock Kitchens Announces a Wide Variety of RTA Discount Kitchen Cabinets This January

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- In Stock Kitchens, a leading supplier of premium kitchens is pleased to announce they are continuing to offer a wide variety of ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets at a discount price this January. Customers can save time and money on the highly durable discount kitchen cabinets by purchasing the online this January. For a limited time, In Stock Kitchens is offering a 50% off discount on select ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is able to keep their prices affordable, year-round, because they manufacture, import and stock thousands of ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets in their own warehouse.



Other than affordable prices, there are many reasons to buy ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets from In Stock Kitchens is because they increase the value of a home without having to overspend on home center or kitchen showcase prices. Customers should also know that over the past several years, the manufacturing process has evolved to tremendous heights, making it easier for In Stock Kitchens to deliver the highest quality ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets at discount prices. Customers have commonly stated that the estimates from In Stock Kitchens professionals were much cheaper than estimates given by other companies.



In Stock Kitchens is dedicated to giving customers the products they need in a short period of time, which is why the company offers a standard two-week lead time on all kitchen cabinets. When homeowners, or contractors hired to install the cabinets are facing a deadline, it is good to know that they will receive the cabinets in a timely fashion. Having the kitchen cabinets shipped from the Langhorne, PA warehouse within two weeks, is a more efficient option than having it shipped from home centers in an estimated six to eight weeks. To inquire about how to receive a free design, please call 800-935-8508.



About In Stock Kitchens

In Stock Kitchens is a supplier of premium kitchens giving homeowners beautiful, quality kitchens that are always in stock. If one is looking to upgrade their current residence, a new home they’ve recently moved into or a multi-unit building, In Stock Kitchens has what it takes when it comes to providing a fully functional room. Their discount cabinetry comes in a variety of wood tones with the option of ready to assemble or already assembled cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is proud to offer homeowners the highest quality of wood for one’s kitchen at discount prices.



To learn more, visit http://www.instockkitchens.com.