In Stock Kitchens Is Now Open on Weekends

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- For many homeowners, it can be quite difficult to get anything done during the week and after work, which is why In Stock Kitchens is excited to announce that they are now open on weekends for the convenience of their customers. For those who are looking for a simple DIY weekend project, or desire to enjoy doing some handy work around their home, searching for the perfect kitchen cabinets and vanities at In Stock Kitchens is now possible on the weekends.



Picking out kitchen cabinets doesn’t have to be a nightmare. By upgrading one of the most used rooms in the house next to the bathroom, it is well worth the investment when doing a renovation. Their discount cabinets come in all sorts of colors, styles, and prices such as walnut, vintage white, cherry, and many more. This variety will allow homeowners to have options to choose from, especially if they are persistent and know what they want. When it comes to remodeling a kitchen, every finishing detail is important and the professionals at In Stock Kitchens understand that by not being able to see the big picture, it often makes it difficult to pick out hardware, faucets, flooring, etc. when doing a facelift for the entire kitchen.



With Sunday hours now available at In Stock Kitchens, homeowners will be able to see with their own eyes the quality of the cabinetry, see how smoothly they open and close, and have a better picture as to how it will look in an existing space. From 10am on Sunday to 4pm, customers will be able to take their time and not rush after work on a weekday to pick out their dream kitchen features. One of In Stock Kitchens pleased customers recently stated, “Thank you for all the expert, timely & detailed help…it was all more than great. Again, thank you Phil…very nice work.” Their professionals are more than willing to assist any homeowner through the kitchen cabinet buying process, so stop by during the weekend for a relaxing experience.



About In Stock Kitchens

In Stock Kitchens is a supplier of premium kitchens giving homeowners beautiful, quality kitchens that are always in stock. If a person is looking to upgrade their current residence, a new home they’ve recently moved into, or a multi unit building, In Stock Kitchens has what it takes when it comes to providing a fully functional room. Their discount cabinetry comes in a variety of wood tones with the option of ready to assemble or already assembled cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is proud to offer homeowners the highest quality of wood for one’s kitchen at discount prices.

To learn more visit http://www.instockkitchens.com