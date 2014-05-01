In Stock Kitchens Now Featuring Customer Testimonials on Website

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- In Stock Kitchens has been making a name for themselves, selling discount kitchen cabinets at an affordable price to customers throughout the world. Whether a customer in Virginia is searching for the perfect cabinets to turn her dream kitchen into a reality, or a customer in Canada needs a beautiful bathroom vanity, the company strives to make everyone happy. Now, homeowners who are new to the company can visit InStockKitchens.com to view customer testimonials on the website. Not only can potential customers see what people have to say about their positive experiences, but they can use that information to make the final decision on choosing the cabinets on the website.



When pricing for his kitchen on-line, Glen from Montreal, Canada, knew that he would save approximately 65% by choosing kitchen cabinets from in Stock Kitchens, rather then purchasing them from the leading competitors. Once he received them, he saw the quality and beauty the cabinets possessed. “I was more than pleased. Since I installed them, everyone that has seen them has just

loved them.”



Katherine T., from Leesburg, Virginia, was absolutely pleased with her finished kitchen. She is certain that she will contact In Stock Kitchens for a future renovation project. “I couldn’t be happier with the cabinets and expect to have this condo sold very quickly. Thanks for all your help. You were super easy and efficient to work with.”



In Stock Kitchens provides many more testimonials on their website. Once a homeowner is ready to take their kitchen renovation project to the next level, they can call 800-935-8508 for a free design consultation with a design specialist.



About In Stock Kitchens

In Stock Kitchens is a supplier of premium kitchens giving homeowners beautiful, quality kitchens that are always in stock. If one is looking to upgrade their current residence, a new home they’ve recently moved into or a multi-unit building, In Stock Kitchens has what it takes when it comes to providing a fully functional room. Their discount cabinetry comes in a variety of wood tones with the option of ready to assemble or already assembled cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is proud to offer homeowners the highest quality of wood for one’s kitchen at discount prices.



To learn more, visit http://www.instockkitchens.com.