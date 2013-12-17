In Stock Kitchens Now Offering 50% off Select Cabinet Collections

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- One thing that is common across the United States and the real estate market is the desire for a beautiful kitchen. Year after year, kitchens remain a showcase piece for homeowners and one of the most important rooms that a homebuyer considers when shopping for a new home. Plus, upgrading a kitchen is one of the best ways for a homeowner to increase their property value. Whether a homeowner has a passion for cooking or simply likes to entertain, an upgraded kitchen is a must have for most Americans. Unfortunately, prices for granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and backsplash can be extremely high. Thankfully, In Stock Kitchens can help soften the blow of a kitchen renovation. Now, customers can save up to 50% on select cabinet collections.



In Stock Kitchens offer customers top quality products at wholesale prices. In Stock Kitchens are able to provide customers with some of the lowest pricing in the industry. All of the cabinets found at In Stock Kitchens are significantly discounted. However, customers can take advantage of even more savings through In Stock Kitchens’ full line of ready-to-assemble cabinets. All ready-to-assemble cabinets are shipped straight to the customer’s property. Plus, everything the customer needs to quickly assemble the cabinets comes with the shipment.



Right now, In Stock Kitchens are offering up to 50% off on select ready-to-assemble cabinets. Customers can go onto instockkitchens.com and add select cabinets to their online shopping cart. Once the cabinets have been added, the 50% discount is reflected. There are over six beautiful styles to choose from, including: cherry, maple, walnut, walnut shaker, vintage white flat and vintage white raised. This Christmas, In Stock Kitchens can be the perfect gift.



About In Stock Kitchens

In Stock Kitchens is a supplier of premium kitchens giving homeowners beautiful, quality kitchens that are always in stock. If one is looking to upgrade their current residence, a new home they’ve recently moved into or a multi-unit building, In Stock Kitchens has what it takes when it comes to providing a fully functional room. Their discount cabinetry comes in a variety of wood tones with the option of ready to assemble or already assembled cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is proud to offer homeowners the highest quality of wood for one’s kitchen at discount prices.



To learn more, visit http://www.instockkitchens.com.