In Stock Kitchens Now Offering Bathroom Vanity Cabinets

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- In Stock Kitchens, the premier discount cabinet retailer, is pleased to announce they are now offering bathroom vanity cabinets to their valued customers. With the finest high-quality, solid wood to choose from, any customers can make their bathroom standout to all guests. Carrying rich designs with solid wood construction and beautifully manufactured detail, these cabinets and vanities will last a lifetime. Customers can choose whether to order their bathroom vanities pre-assembled or ready to assemble and can pick and choose which cabinets are needed to remodel the bathroom without breaking the bank.



At bargain prices, customers can remodel their bathrooms while also purchasing kitchen cabinets at wholesale prices. With the same wood collections for both the kitchen and the bathroom, customers can choose to have both rooms match in décor and style. Whether choosing the Walnut Collection, Cherry Collection, Java Collection or Vintage White, customers can be assured their high-quality wood cabinets will transform the look and feel of the entire home. With the ability to choose personalized designs, the trained professionals will work with each customer to provide the ultimate satisfaction. For bathroom vanities, customers can choose a matching beautifully glazed decorative wall mirror to make the wood stand out further.



If the cherry collection is the style that catches the customer’s eye, both the kitchen and bathroom can be assembled with the finest Cherry Maplewood cabinets and drawers, and customers can even select granite counter tops to match this fine wood. For some of the best quality discount cabinets for the kitchen, there are many options available to choose from in order to fit any kitchen. Wall cabinets are available in sizes ranging from 12 inches to 42 inches, with pantry cabinets, sink base cabinets and rollout trays for the customer to design their own unique style kitchen.



A touch up kit is available for purchase and shipping is available for residents of the continental United States and Canada; accommodations can be made to ship around the globe. For more information on pricing and specials or to inquire about a specific style of discounted wood cabinets, please call 800-935-8508 or visit their website today.



About Stock Kitchens

In Stock Kitchens is a supplier of premium kitchens giving homeowners beautiful, quality kitchens that are always in stock. If one is looking to upgrade their current residence, a new home they’ve recently moved into or a multi-unit building, In Stock Kitchens has what it takes when it comes to providing a fully functional room. Their discount cabinetry comes in a variety of wood tones with the option of ready to assemble or already assembled cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is proud to offer homeowners the highest quality of wood for one’s kitchen at discount prices.



To learn more, visit http://www.instockkitchens.com.