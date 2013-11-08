In Stock Kitchens Now Offering Fall Specials on Bathroom Vanities

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- There are two areas in a home that can really create the “wow” factor that homeowners so desperately crave. The kitchen has a long standing history of being a showcase and featured area of one’s home. Beautiful tiled floors, elaborate backsplash, stainless steel appliances, decorative lighting, and of course modern cabinets can turn a kitchen into the focal point of household entertainment. However, there is one other area that can match the beauty and creativity of the kitchen; that is the bathroom. Mosaic tiles, rainfall showers, and designer sinks make the bathroom a hidden oasis. A modern vanity is one of the most desired features in any bathroom. Thankfully, In Stock Kitchens is now offering customers some tremendous fall specials on several bathroom vanities.



Remodeling a bathroom can be a costly endeavor. That being said, In Stock Kitchens has made it a point to offer customers high quality products at an extremely affordable rate. The business philosophy at In Stock Kitchens allows customers to take advantage of even greater discounting, with ready-to-assemble products. In fact, In Stock Kitchens typically offer their customers products at rates almost 50% less than their competitors. Plus, when a customer opts for ready-to-assemble products they receive an additional 20% off of their purchase.



Ready-to-assemble cabinets are easy to set up and can help to save a ton of money. Plus, In Stock Kitchens is offering 20% off on six different ready-to-assemble bathroom vanities. Currently, customers can take advantage of excellent pricing on solid wood vanities in six unique styles. The vanity selection include: walnut, vintage white, cherry, walnut shaker, java, and the maple collections. Each collection of bathroom vanities include beautifully crafted cabinetry and are available assembled or ready-to-assemble.



About In Stock Kitchens

In Stock Kitchens is a supplier of premium kitchens giving homeowners beautiful, quality kitchens that are always in stock. If one is looking to upgrade their current residence, a new home they’ve recently moved into or a multi-unit building, In Stock Kitchens has what it takes when it comes to providing a fully functional room. Their discount cabinetry comes in a variety of wood tones with the option of ready to assemble or already assembled cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is proud to offer homeowners the highest quality of wood for one’s kitchen at discount prices.



To learn more, visit http://www.instockkitchens.com.