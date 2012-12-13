In Stock Kitchens Now Offering Free Shipping on RTA Orders

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- With the current condition of the economy, home remodeling projects have been on the rise, so, that is why In Stock Kitchens is proud to now offer free shipping for homeowners who have an order of $3,000 or more on Ready to Assemble cabinetry. They provide one of the largest selections of wholesale cabinets for those do-it-yourselfers who are looking to transform their old or outdated kitchen into something they will enjoy spending time in. Kitchens are not only just for cooking but a multi purpose room for making memories. They bring everyone together whether it is for dinner parties, entertainment, and even just family time. With all that being said, In Stock Kitchens wants homeowners to make the most of a room that gets the greatest use.



For affordable kitchen cabinets, homeowners can turn towards In Stock Kitchens for all their needs, and now with free shipping, it is an added bonus of savings for those looking to remodel. New maple cabinets or oak kitchen cabinets can transform any old room into a beautiful, stylish, and fully functionally layout when obtaining a free design from In Stock Kitchens. They have a plethora of cheap kitchen cabinets to choose from at wholesale prices, and for those who are apprehensive about the upgrade costs; this may just change their mind.



The great advantage of purchasing Ready to Assemble (RTA) wholesale kitchen cabinets is that they are sold at a more cost effective price in contrary to custom cabinetry. RTA kitchen cabinets also come in a lot more options then pre-made cabinetry options. With In Stock Kitchens, homeowners are receiving wholesale kitchen cabinets at an affordable price combined with free shipping.



About In Stock Kitchens

In Stock Kitchens is a supplier of premium kitchens giving homeowners beautiful, quality kitchens that are always in stock. If one is looking to upgrade their current residence, a new home they’ve recently moved into, or a multi-unit building, In Stock Kitchens has what it takes when it comes to providing a fully functional room. Their discount cabinetry comes in a variety of wood tones with the option of ready to assemble, or already assembled cabinets. In Stock Kitchens is proud to offer homeowners the highest quality of wood for one’s kitchen at discounted prices.



To learn more visit http://www.instockkitchens.com