In-Store Analytics Market Research Report by Deployment Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

In-store analytics are the solutions that aid retailers to connect and attract their customers. This solution collects meaningful information regarding customer product preferences, purchase patterns, customer behavior, and demographic data. Also, in-store analytics optimizes the store performance of the retailers by improving the customer experience and overall sales.



Market Drivers

Increase in competition from e- commerce players is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global in-store analytics market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for better customer service and enhanced shopping experience will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in data volume around in- store operations will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, adoption of cloud technologies in-store analytics and rise in adoption of in store analytics in underdeveloped countries will propel the market growth.



Market Restraints

However, data security and privacy concerns are the major restraining factors which are expected to hinder the global in-store analytics market growth. Also, lack skilled personnel will affect the market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as RetailNext, Mindtree, Thinkinside, Happiest Minds, SAP, Celect, Capillary Technologies, Inpixon, and Scanalytics



Market Taxonomy

By Application

- Space Planning and Optimization

- Store Operation Management

- Customer Behavioral Analysis

By Deployment Type

- Cloud

- On Premise

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global In-Store Analytics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global In-Store Analytics Market, By Application

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

5.2 Global In-Store Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Application

5.3 Global In-Store Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

5.3.1 Space Planning and Optimizing

5.3.2 Store Operation Management

5.3.3Customer Behavioural Analysis

6 Global In-Store Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Deployment Type

6.2 Global In-Store Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Deployment Type

6.3 Global In-Store Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Deployment Type

6.3.1 Cloud

6.3.2 On-Premise

7 Global In-Store Analytics Market, By Region

Continue….



