In the Beginning…: Fascinating New Book Fills in the Blanks of Origin's Story

‘In The Beginning…’ presents a bold and little-known account that fills in the blanks to why we exist. Written for an open-minded audience, the narrative is truly compelling.



Synopsis:



In the beginning was Man… Although he was given animal companions (Lion, Bear, and Eagle) called Kindreds, still there was a longing for more. Father, all too aware of His creation’s inner desires, dispatched an angel named Eva. The pairing ultimately exacerbated the situation—the crux coming from Man’s misplaced and, at the time, unfamiliar physical response during the throes of a spirited debate. Father heeded the call as Man cried out and quickly put him to sleep. With the essence of Eva and Man’s rib, Eve [Woman] was formed. As Man awoke to a beautiful stranger staring at him with an uncannily and vaguely familiar face, all at once he felt whole.



From then on, Man had a renewed sense of energy and purpose. With his Kindreds by his side, he took on the second major task behind naming the animals: classifying plant life. Woman, on the other hand, started to feel the long hours pass with Man away and soon longed for a Kindred of her own.



After some time, while walking through the Garden, an animal came to Woman. This peculiar creature went by the name of Sepher. Woman excitedly brought her “Kindred” back to Man. Man—at this point deeply involved in his work—reveled in Woman’s happiness and welcomed the Kindred into the fold. The other Kindreds, however, intuitively saw the new creature in a different light. They could not put a fine point on why, but they reserved a wholehearted welcome. Despite their reservations, they accepted Sepher.



During their moments alone, Sepher started to make Woman question many things, but primarily why it was forbidden to touch the Tree of Knowledge. Woman finally gave in to her curiosity and took from the forbidden tree. In an instant, her eyes were opened. The sensation was extremely intense. Sepher calmed her anxieties, saying it was just her mind getting adjusted to this new level of enlightenment. From there, Sepher encouraged Woman to have Man take the fruit as well, “…In order to take his rightful place beside Father.” Of course the straightaway route would not prove effective, so Woman, with the help of her Kindred, devised a plan. She would use her newfound art of seduction and misdirection to get Man to take from the tree.



As the author explains, his book seeks to complete the greatest story that’s ever been told.



“We all know what happened; Eve was tempted to eat from the forbidden tree and thus resulted in the fall of man. But none of us really know why it happened. Certainly there's more to it than the serpent's simple assertion that it would not assure death as it had been declared so by Father,” says Fillmore, who is celebrating his first published novel.



Continuing, “Could she have been driven to it by an inattentive partner? Perpetrated by an unending curiosity? My novel focuses on proposing answers to those queries by 'filling in the blanks' to a story that is, for some, an important thread in the tapestry of our existence.”



About the Author: Chris Fillmore

Chris Fillmore is a father of two daughters, and currently resides in Indianapolis, Indiana. He's written for Helium.com, Yahoo.com, and currently maintains a blog. He enjoys the challenge of writing in any genre; science fiction, fantasy, mystery, and thriller to name a few. In the Beginning...is his first published work.