In the Closet Productions Raising Funds for Music and Art That Inspires Childhood Abuse Victims

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- To be “A Voice for the Voiceless” through music and art that inspires positive social change -- that is Ingrid D Johnson and her company In the Closet Production’s mission as they launch a fundraising campaign at Indiegogo.com



“In The Closet Production’s vision is to be a BIG BOLD ‘voice for the voiceless.’ To inspire those wounded by the impact of childhood sexual abuse (and other forms of trauma) to do more than just survive their past - to overcome it!” says Johnson on her Indiegogo page. Johnson, with the help of her band “The Funky Fresh Crew,” has a mission to create quality music, books, films, live shows, tours, and public speaking engagements that inspire people to overcome adversity and issues such as; low self-worth, mental illness, relationship issues, anger, self- abuse, unhealthy boundaries, addictions, and other problems, as a result of the impact of childhood sexual abuse.



Johnson has her own story of childhood abuse, battling to overcome its effects, and finally becoming a victorious voice for social awareness and change. She has spent the last eight years telling her story through inspirational music and art in her home town of Winnipeg, Manitoba,



Canada and she is still has plans to spread her message throughout Canada, the U.S. and overseas, during her tour “Life is A Journey.” But as Johnson says, they need help to make this possible. Indiegogo has given them a jumpstart and showed them how to start a fundraiser.



The Indiegogo campaign is one way Johnson plans to implement fundraising strategies for several ambitious projects led by Johnson and her company, In The Closet Productions. Their first project is to raise funding for the upcoming album "Visions and Dreams" that will feature 12 original Pop, Rhythm and Blues, Jazz, Gospel songs filled with faith, hope and love. Next they will start producing a seven minute documentary on the impact of childhood sexual abuse. They are also planning a live music and speaking tour across Canada, The USA, Europe, Israel, and The Philippines starting in February 2015. Finally, they want to increase awareness of In The Closet Productions, as a brand, by shooting a 30 second commercial that will help promote In The Closet Productions vision/mission, products (books, CDs, Films) and services (live shows, public speaking events and tours). The commercial will be shown across Canada and through online advertising services. Johnson and her positive approach to overcoming trauma can be experienced at indiegogo.com



About In The Closet Productions

Ingrid D. Johnson is a musician, poet and public speaker with a mission to bring inspiration to those who have experienced trauma and childhood sexual abuse. Her company In The Closet Productions is striving to become a viable, global, social enterprise able to help many people and communities, shattered by the impact of childhood sexual abuse. For more information, visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/support-this-voice-for-the-voiceless