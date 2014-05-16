In the Hands of Fate: Compelling Novel Weaves Romance & Serendipity to Prove Life's True 'Key' to Happiness - Love.

Farmingdale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The phrase “money can’t buy happiness” is held close by millions but disputed by others. While each individual will ultimately draw their own conclusions as to the idiom’s truth, a bold new novel makes a compelling case that materialism and wealth do not guarantee life’s real riches.



The key, according to author Jacqueline Varlotta, is love from family and friends. ‘In the Hands of Fate’ explores this concept with gusto.



Synopsis:

In the Hands of Fate is a book in which characters are carried away through acts of fate. Although they make their own choices and decisions, the lives of the characters are swept away, as if caught in a tidal wave, and results in an ending that no one could have foreseen.



The love between Demetrius and Melissa was so strong that not even eleven years apart could change it, despite obstacles in their paths, and the decisions and misunderstandings that occurred along the way.



In the Hands of Fate shows readers that love is the key to happiness in life. It has nothing to do with the allure of money, or the many materialistic things that money can buy.



Although Demetrius comes from a poor background as a child, he is determined to make his life better, proving that love can bring one to a higher plane.



Witness the bond of love that holds Demetrius and Melissa together, as you are swept away on the journey through their lives, the choices they make, and the fate they cannot control, which brings them closer to their destiny…



“Everyone seeks monetary and material riches but, while they can be nice to have, it’s a fallacy to believe that they provide the happiness and security we all crave in life,” says Varlotta. “Demetrius and Melissa are themselves wealthy, but their happiness comes from the bond and love that they share.”



Continuing, “However, as with all good novels, there’s a twist. They have pasts they cannot forget and, as is the role of fate, it eventually forces both to face them. The events and choices that occur will hopefully empower reader to learn and grow in themselves.”



Since its release, the novel has garnered rave reviews. For example, one reader comments, “In The Hands of Fate is a wonderful read that left me feeling happy! The author brilliantly weaves a story that centers around an adopted young girl that spans two decades and three continents. I don't want to give too much away but the story turns into a romance and even has a sweet love scene. I loved the families portrayed in this book. The young girls adoptive parents and her siblings were endearing. I enjoyed the family in Greece with their sibling teasing and the love they have for each other. Kudos to Jacqueline Varlotta for creating a heartwarming, hard to put down story.”



Peter A Alicandri was equally as impressed, adding, “The first review sums it up for me. This is the work of an imaginative and disciplined writer. Clearly a budding talent. I am sure that with time and more application of her craft there will be more to read and enjoy. Brava.”



‘In the Hands of Fate’, published by Page Publishing Inc, is available now: http://amzn.to/1jtaX37.



About the Author

The author lives in New York State.