In the Midst of a Pandemic, Philadelphia Filmmakers' Aspirations Prevail

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- Harry Hayman of 3 Hearts Productions, John Woods of Dionysus Productions, and Kimberly Skyrme of Butterfly Films have come together to form Metronome LLC and announce several digital events, live shows, a documentary, and a feature film entitled METRONOME.



"Today, more than ever, people need hope," said EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, Harry Hayman. "We originally thought we might have to delay shooting our movie. but then realized the world needs a story about the creative community."



Akin to an actual metronome, the narrative feature film is about "finding one's rhythm in life." The feature film eventually birthed the idea of creating a documentary.



During production, Hayman and his team found that the musicians involved in the project were equally as compelling as the characters in the film. The documentary feature project provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on these figures in the jazz community. This allowed the team to overcome the restrictions of the pandemic while raising funds for The Philly Jazz Experience in an effort to preserve jazz culture.



Dionysus Productions will also be hosting a number of online and live events. On August 28th, an inaugural live concert event will take place at 7:30 pm at Brut Bar and Lounge in Feasterville. Featured performers will include Philly's own V. Shayne Frederick, Denise King, and Michal Beckham.



"In a chaotic world, we hope many people can find their rhythm in the jazz community like the countless others who have," continued Hayman. "We're like jazz itself; we just have to improvise to survive and thrive."



All proceeds will benefit the Philadelphia Jazz Experience and other 501Cs to help the musicians. To learn more about METRONOME, visit http://www.metoronomemovie.com.



About Harry Hayman

Harry Hayman is a prominent Philadelphia figure known for his entrepreneurial business ventures and experience in the restaurant industry. His resume includes partnerships with Bynum Hospitality Group, Gemini Hospitality Consultants, WorkMerk and more. He also prides himself on his charitable contributions, as he is a vocal part of the Philadelphia Jazz Experience, the Feed Philly Coalition, and Alex's Lemonade Stand. To learn more about Harry Hayman, visit https://harryhayman.com/.