In the Midst of Turbulence: Fast-Paced Novel by Michael Cunningham Proves Volatile Nature of World Society.

‘In the Midst of Turbulence’ proves that the circumstances of life can quickly turn any beauty spot into a deadly, volatile death trap.



Synopsis:



After a heartbreaking divorce and the death of his father in Texas, Dante Salvaggio sails a sailboat to Italy to visit relatives.



Upon his arrival, in Italy, he is drawn into a love affair with a beautiful doctor, caught up in an earthquake, and is entangled in a terrorist-virus mishap that wipes out his family and the town of San Guiallino de Pulgia.



Being a C.I.A. Operative, Dante is called on to retrieve missing vials of the virus, and to bring the terrorist to justice. The chase begins in Campobasso, Moline, and takes the reader on a blazing high energy tour of southern Italy.



As the author explains, while fictional, his narrative acts as a bold reminder to society.



“At the cutting edge of what’s going on in today’s world, my novel presents the stark reality that we’re only a heartbeat away from the next global disaster,” says Cunningham, a renowned thriller writer.



Continuing, “While presented through a fictional story, the elements and circumstances that led up to the story’s big ‘event’ are probably brewing somewhere in the world as we speak. How much the public eventually know about it though is another matter completely.”



Critics praise Cunningham for his diligent efforts and creativity, particularly involving his use of unusual locations. However, according to Cunningham himself, Southern Italy could well play host to the next major attack.



“Nowhere and nobody are immune from this fact. We live in a dangerous world and my book shows just what can happen when culture, greed and politics clash on a grand scale,” he adds.



‘In the Midst of Turbulence’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/106duZA



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.midstofturbulence.com/



About Michael Cunningham

Michael Cunningham is a master story teller. He is an American author, best known for his detailed thrillers, and story-lines set during and in the post September 11 terrorist attack. His time as a United States Marine, and years working the oil fields of Texas, and his yachting experiences, are all background for this fast paced thriller.